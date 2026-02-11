Sarah Ferguson’s loyalty to Andrew gone with ‘free’ home and perks

Sarah Ferguson’s loyalty to her ex-husband Andrew, with whom she was sharing the Royal Lodge despite their divorce, appeared to have fractured as royal privileges and lifestyle perks disappeared.

An insider told Radar Online that the former Duchess of York has stepped back from Andrew after losing access to the free home and royal titles.

The former Duke and Duchess of York were forced to leave the Royal Lodge in dark of night as more Jeffrey Epstein files come to light.

Now, insider said that Ferguson, who lived rent-free at Royal Lodge for years, has now cut contact with Andrew.

“The former duchess benefited from Andrew for years,” a source told Rob Shuter. “She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone, so is her home and so is her loyalty.”

They said Fergie "believes distancing herself [from Andrew] now might save what’s left of her reputation," adding, “She’s realized she doesn’t need him or his drama.”

“He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!"

Another source echoed same sentiments, saying that Fergie is “fed up with living” in Andrew’s “mess,” but noted that living without Andrew "isn’t going to be easy.”