Suspect detained as authorities probe Nancy Guthrie’s abduction

Authorities reached a turning point in the investigation into the Nancy Guthrie disappearance that occurred on January 31. Police are searching the Arizona home of a person who has been detained in connection with the incident.

The 84-year-old had been abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona, triggering a comprehensive investigation. The FBI are searching the residence of the person detained in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation under a court-authorized warrant. The person detained is believed to live in a house in Rio Rico, south of Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a “court-authorized search” of a location in Rio Rico, in line with the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s case. The search, supported by the FBI’s Evidence Response Team, is expected to last several hours. The Guthrie family has posted several videos pleading for the release of Nancy Guthrie.

The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed to the BBC it was involved in a regional mission tonight, but it did not confirm the actual details of the operation. In line with the official statement, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson.

The subject is being interrogated in connection with the Nancy Guthrie investigation, additional information will be released as it becomes available. In addition, authorities stated they are prepared to take action as her family continues to repeatedly appeal for her return.