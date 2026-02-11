Tumbler Ridge school shooting among Canada’s deadliest — Here’s where it ranks

Canada is grappling with one of the deadliest mass shooting casualty events in recent history as ten people including the suspected attacker are dead, as reported by the police authorities.

As reported by Reuters, a woman assailant opened fire at a high school in British Columbia. As a result, around 25 are injured in related shootings at a school and at home in western Canada.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), around 7 people were found dead in Tumbler Ridge’s school and two were in a home.

In the wake of the fatal mass shooting, Canadian PM Mark Carney issued a statement, saying “he is devastated by today’s horrific shootings.”

Given the gravity of gun violence, it could be the country's most fatal mass casualty events.

Here is the timeline of past tragic events in which people lost their lives and sent shockwaves across the world.

In April 2025, eleven people lost their lives and dozens injured when a mentally ill man ran over an SUV through a crowd at a Filipino community festival, happening in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Canada also witnessed a dark gloomy day in September 2022 when a stabbing spree occurred at 13 sites across the two tiny communities of Weldon in rural Saskatchewan and James Smith Cree Nation. The tragic event left 10 people dead and wounded 18 others.

Here comes the 2020 Nova Scotia attacks. A 12-hour rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer across multiple locations in Nova Scotia killed 22 people. This remains the country’s worst modern-era mass shooting.

In 2018, a man opened a fire at a busy Toronto street and restaurants, killing two people and injuring 13 others. In 2017, 6 people were killed and 5 injured during the evening prayer’s mass shooting in a mosque.

The following years were not bereft of casualties caused by shootings and stabbing sprees in which hosts of people lost their lives.

1989’s École Polytechnique massacre took place in Montreal. A shooter killed 14 women and injured 13 at École Polytechnique before killing himself. It is the deadliest “school shooting” in Canadian history till now.