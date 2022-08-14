Extension in Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand: AG’s plea admitted for hearing

PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Advocate General filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday against the rejection of police’s request to obtain further physical remand of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill in hate speech case by the court.

The AG filed a petition, claiming that the accused nominated in the FIR had made statements against the Pak Army and they were based on ill designs.

According to the prosecution, the investigation in the case was not complete and the police were yet to recover the accused’s cellphone and collect data to identify other suspects.

It further said the statement given by the accused was sent to him on his WhatsApp and that’s why, he was reluctant to hand over his cellphone to the police.

The petition said the judicial magistrate, without realising the gravity of offence, rejected the police’s request of seeking an extension in the accused Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand and instead sent him to jail on the judicial remand, due to which the investigation process was halted, and the smear campaign and plot against the state institution could not be unearthed.



The petition requested the court to issue directives to hand over the accused to the police on physical remand, so that the case could be brought to logical end. The court admitted the petition and sitting Chief Justice Amir Farooque will hear the case on Monday.