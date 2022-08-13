Shahbaz Gill should not have made ‘objectionable’ remarks: Imran Khan

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill with party chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/Murad Raas

ISLAMABAD: Distancing himself from Shahbaz Gill's controversial remarks, which allegedly attempted to incite hatred within the military, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that he should not have made such “objectionable” statements.

Talking to a private news channel Friday, he said there was an objectionable sentence in Shahbaz Gill's statement. "He shouldn't have said that," Imran Khan noted while talking to journalists and showbiz personalities.

Political analyst Athar Kazmi was also present on the video link on this occasion.

Gill was taken into custody by the police for inciting the public against state institutions, a spokesperson of the Islamabad Police said on August 9.



Gill ‘confesses’ anti-army statement



The PTI leader reportedly made the confession during interrogation, sources said.

"I think I did not give the statement in a digression from the party's policy," he was reported as saying in a police statement. "I gave the statement after contemplation."

A case under treason laws has been registered against the PTI leader in Kohsar police station with the city magistrate as the complainant.

Police said the inquiry regarding at whose behest Gill gave the statement is underway.

Police also said that the phone recovered from Gill was a dummy set. His phone was taken away by his driver while he was being arrested, the police said.