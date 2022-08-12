Sedition case: Court reserves verdict on plea seeking extension Shahbaz Gill's remand

Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill in an Islamabad court. -Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad hearing a sedition case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has reserved the verdict on a plea seeking an extension in his remand.

The PTI leader was produced before the court today after the completion of two-day physical remand. The verdict is expected to be announced at 10:30am.

Gill was arrested on Tuesday from Banigala chowk for allegedly trying to create a division within the military through the comments he made on a private TV channel.

A sedition case was registered against him at Kohsar Police Station under several sections Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.

On Thursday, Islamabad Police also arrested the wife and a relative of Gill's driver during a raid on charges of rioting, and assault on law enforcers. The police had conducted the raid to recover his phone from his driver's residence during which the family members resisted and "attacked" the personnel.

During today's hearing, the transcript of Gill's remarks was read out before the court.



Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon argued that an attempt was made to incite the rank and file of the army against the leadership.

"We want to investigate him further as Shahbaz Gill is not giving access to his mobile phone and laptop."

The prosecutor stated that the investigation had earlier sought remand to probe into the transcript and now they want to dig further and see who produced the programme.

"A high-profile polygraphic test also needs to be done from Punjab for which 4-5 days are required. We have written to PEMRA and may have to take the suspect to Karachi as well," he informed the court.

Gill claims torture

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Gill claimed that he was subjected to torture during police custody and no medical examination was conducted.

“I cannot even think of speaking against Pakistan’s armed forces. I am a professor not a criminal.”

Gill also alleged that he was not kept at Kohsar Police Station.

During interrogation, Gill claimed, he was asked about what former prime minister Imran Khan eats.

“I have been asked multiple times that did I make these comments on Imran Khan’s instructions? I have not given any such statement. I’m being subjected to political revenge,” claimed the PTI leader.