Charge Shahbaz Gill if guilty of going against law: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PTI/Instagram

In a televised address on Wednesday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that Shahbaz Gill should be given a chance to clarify himself in court.

“Shahbaz Gill should be charged if he has said anything that goes against the law,” said Khan, defending his party member and claiming that his driver was attacked and his vehicle’s glass was smashed.

During his address to PTI supporters via video link, Khan slammed the coalition government for conspiring against his party.

“They [government] had issues with the fact that the army and the PTI were on the same page. Even India used to acknowledge that," Khan said.



The former premier claimed that Israel and India were “overjoyed” after his ouster in the wake of the regime change conspiracy.

Khan added that PTI’s social media wing, largely comprised of youth, exposed disinformation campaigns against the country.

“The EU DisinfoLab exposed how India had been plotting against Pakistan, and those in the current government were also part of the disinformation campaign against the country,” the PTI chief alleged.

More to follow