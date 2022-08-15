PTI leaders stopped from meeting Shehbaz Gill at Adiala jail

In this photo, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill can be seen seated in a police van. — Twitter/@ChaudhryZiaPTI

RAWALPINDI: PTI leaders on Monday were stopped from meeting Shehbaz Gill at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The delegation that arrived to meet PTI chairperson Imran Khan’s chief of staff at the jail included Amir Dogar, Ali Nawaz Khan, Umar Ayub Khan, and Raja Khurram Nawaz.

Speaking to journalists outside the jail, PTI leader Umar Ayub Khan said that the jail administration did not allow them to meet Gill.

“Shehbaz Gill is being shifted to the hospital for medical examination and we’re afraid he has been tortured,” Umar said.

Dogar alleged that the delegation was stopped from meeting Gill on Rana Sanaullah’s orders. On the other hand, Awan maintained that PML-N leaders were allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz daily when they were in jail.

Gill's plea against sedition case



Earlier today, Shahbaz Gill filed a petition at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking dismissal of the FIR against him. He accused the police of lodging a sedition case against him upon the directives of the federal government.

In his petition, Gill pleaded with the IHC to declare the FIR against him null and void. He maintained that the case registered against him was based on malice, adding that the Islamabad Police registered the case to show its loyalty to the government.

The PTI leader added that the case was filed against him only to satisfy the political agenda of the federal government.

The IHC issued a notice to Gill on a petition filed by the federal government against a local court’s ruling that turned down the plea seeking an extension in his physical remand in a sedition case filed against him.