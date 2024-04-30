Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has been appointed as the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on political and public affairs, Geo News reported on Tuesday.



The appointment of the seasoned politician as PM's adviser has been approved by President Asif Ali Zardari. A statement issued by the president stated that Sanaullah will have the status of a federal minister.

“The president approved the appointment of Rana Sanaullah Khan on prime minister’s advice under Article 93-1 of the Constitution,” the statement posted on president’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, read.



It is pertinent to mention that the PML-N stalwart served as the interior minister during the previous government, but lost in general election 2024 on the National Assembly seat (NA-100) in Faisalabad.

Sanaullah's appointment comes a day after Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s designation as deputy prime minister as an additional charge to his existing post.

It may be noted that the former interior minister had recently expressed the possibility of being given role in the federal government.

While speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath on Monday, the politician said that Nawaz would decide about giving a ministry to him after concluding his China visit.

The said developments come in the wake of the politician's announcement last week about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to retake the ruling party’s driving seat, as he got a “clean chit” from the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in multiple cases lodged against him.

“Nawaz Sharif will lead the party again. the PML-N will move forward under his leadership," the former security czar had said during an interaction with journalists in Lahore.