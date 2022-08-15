PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in court during a hearing of a sedition case filed against him. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill on a petition filed by the federal government against a local court’s ruling that turned down the plea seeking an extension in his physical remand in a sedition case filed against him.

On August 13, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon moved the IHC seeking its order to declare the decision taken by the district and sessions court null and void while extending the physical remand of Imran Khan's chief of staff.

IHC acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq took up the petition today.

During the course of the proceedings, the petitioner accused the PTI leader of targeting a state institution that had rendered great sacrifices for the country.

At this, the court asked why do you want an extension in the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill?

What will you do if the remand is extended? the court inquired.

“It is a fact that your review petition has been dismissed and the physical remand [of Shahbaz Gill] is over,” observed the court.

The petition apprised the court that the police needed an extension in Gill's remand as they have to recover the suspect’s laptop and other devices to take the investigations to its logical end.

Meanwhile, the court served notice on Gill in this regard and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (August 16).

The case

A treason case was registered against Shahbaz Gill at the Kohsar Police Station under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot if rioting be committed; if not committed), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups, etc), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), among others.



On August 9, Gill was arrested from Banigala Chowk in the capital a day after making controversial remarks on a private TV. He was subsequently booked on charges of sedition and inciting the members of the state institutions against their leadership.

The court granted a two-day physical remand and directed them to present him on August 12. However, the police sought an extension in Gill's remand for another 12 days on Friday but the court dismissed the plea.