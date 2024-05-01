COAS discusses ways to boost defence ties with British counterpart

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday discussed matters of professional interest and measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations with United Kingdom's Chief of the General Staff (CGS) General Patrick Sanders.
In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two dignitaries held a meeting during which COAS Munir thanked General Sanders for his services in enhancing bilateral military ties.
During the meeting, the army chief also felicitated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next CGS of the UK Army.
COAS Munir and CGS Sanders also addressed the opening session of the sixth Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference at National Defence University in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference is the flagship defence and security dialogue between the two countries, held alternately in Pakistan and UK, bringing together a formidable corpus of subject matter experts in diverse domains including diplomats, defence officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives.
In connection with this conference, a 30-member UK delegation, is visiting Pakistan from April 29 to May 3, led by Standing Joint Force Commander Major General Tom Bateman.
During the conference, delegations from both sides will exchange perspectives on global and regional environment and its impact on national security, and, regional peace and stability.
This year, the scope of discussion has been expanded from bilateral to regional issues and defence officials of both countries from the region are also participating in the conference.
