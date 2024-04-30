Two Pakistani drug peddlers caught in Madina region

Officers of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry sort through tablets of Captagon, an amphetamine seized in Jeddah this spring. —AFP

MADINAH: Saudi Arabian law enforcement agencies have arrested two Pakistanis during a crackdown on narcotics seller in the Madinah region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

As per the Saudi media, the suspects have been handed over to the public prosecution after the completion of the legal procedures. They were nabbed for selling meth.

Saudi Arabia has launched a nationwide crackdown on drug peddlers and smugglers wherein a number of suspects have been apprehended.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority on Tuesday foiled bids to smuggle narcotics concealed in luggage through various ports.

In one attempt to carry the drugs, a truck entering the Kingdom through Duba Port had 93,750 narcotic tablets hidden in goods, while 356,559 other pills were found in a consignment at Jeddah Islamic Port Customs. At Al-Haditha port, 201,600 Captagon tablets were recovered from cavity in floor of a vehicle.

The Customs Authority contacted the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to arrest the seven suspects to whom the consignment was to be delivered.

Separately, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control rounded up two narcos, a Pakistani and a Filipino, in Jeddah. They were trying to sell 2.6 kilogrammes of meth.

In another incident, the law enforcers nabbed a Pakistani national in Hafr Al-Batin city for trying to sell meth.