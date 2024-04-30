CM Maryam orders 'strict' implementation of 'one-dish' rule in wedding parties

Representation image of wedding ceremony. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday directed strict implementation of the 'one-dish' policy in wedding events — a law promulgated to reduce financial burden on low-income families.



A set of decisions was taken in the provincial cabinet session chaired by CM Maryam on Tuesday.

The provincial chief executive approved restoring free-of-cost medicines for cancer patients.

Other decisions include approval to the issuance of Kisan Cards, recommendations for wheat procurement, cash subsidy to small farmers, a digital system for monitoring the prosecutor department’s performance and increasing standards of the first information report (FIR).

CM Maryam also ordered to strict implementation of the one-dish rule at wedding parties.

The law was taken into effect for years in the province to discourage the exhibition of money among citizens, specifically reducing the burden of expensive wedding feasts on deserving families who were forced to follow the trend despite facing financial challenges.

On multiple occasions, the provincial authorities took punitive actions against those citizens who violated the law by showering local and foreign currencies, as well as serving lavish and expensive meals to the guests.

In a bid to conserve energy amid the worsening power crisis, the federal cabinet also decided in 2022 to impose a ban on wedding functions after 10pm in Islamabad.