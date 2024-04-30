Never split up with PTI, says Fawad Chaudhry

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry is talking to media in the premises of an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi on April 30, 2024, in this still taken from a video. —Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Veteran politician Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said those who abandon something return to it but since he never quit the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) there was no question of him going back.

The former federal minister said this in response to a question asked during his media talk in the premises of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari also arrived at the ATC to face the court trial, as numerous former and current leaders of the embattled party are booked in the cases pertaining to the incidents of May 9, 2023, during which military installations were attacked.

Fawad told that he appeared before the court in a case pertaining to May 9 riots, highlighting about going through a "difficult time" and the need for the "bitterness" to fade away.

Pointing towards the perils of his opening up on the trying experience that he went through following the riots, the politician said he is yet to tell his side of the story with regards to what happened in the wake of the May 9 violence. He added that the stories of only those who appeared on television have surfaced following last year's event.

"When our turn comes, we will tell our story," Fawad said.

He opined that the PTI should hold negotiations with all the stakeholders including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

Talking to a private TV channel lately, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said he believed his party would not accept Fawad back into its fold again.

In response to a query, Hasan said: "I did not receive any green light from PTI founder Imran Khan about taking Fawad back in the party’s camp."

The party spokesperson added he did not foresee the return of any former party leader, who jumped ship in difficult times, back to the party. He said there were many of them trying to rejoin PTI after facing political demise, but the party's founder did not approve it.

Hasan said a younger and ideological lot had emerged in the party after the May 9 episode.

He expressed suspicion about media hype regarding those people who earlier dissociated with the party when they were needed the most.

"I call them rats," he said adding that he believed that certain powers wanted to create disloyalty through them in the party ranks after they failed in their attempts against the PTI, while the party was getting stronger every day.

Separately, in a statement while talking to a TV news channel, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat admitted that “some friends” were trying to re-induct Fawad in the party, however, the party leadership and workers had reservations over his return.

“Those who levelled allegations on the party founder and the party itself, there is no chance of their return to the fold,” he said.

Fawad deserts Imran Khan

On May 10, 2023, after the arrest of Imran from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the reaction of then-PTI senior vice-president, Fawad, caused a stir.

According to a BBC report, Fawad had grabbed his brother by the hand and was heard saying: “Imran phharya gaya ay, chal aaja [Imran Khan has been arrested. Let’s go.]”

Fawad had, on May 24, 2023, announced “taking a break from politics” and parting ways with Imran over May 9 mayhem when party workers and supporters attacked public and military installations almost across the country immediately after the arrest of the PTI founder.

“I am parting ways with (sic) Imran Khan and stepping down from party position,” the politician wrote in a tweet following the mass exit of leaders from the party over the May 9 vandalism.

Mazari evades response on going back to PTI

Meanwhile, while replying to a query about her return to PTI, Mazari said at the moment she could not say anything about it as she had quit politics for now. She said they were facing court trial regularly and it seemed there was no terrorist left but PTI members.

On the other hand, Awami Muslim League chief and former ally of the PTI, Sheikh Rashid, also arrived at the ATC.

When questioned by journalists about his association with the party, he said he was not in contact with any PTI leader including its founder.

Rashid also demanded the release of all the innocents arrested in May 9 cases.