Diplo teases collaboration with BTS on new album 'ARIRANG'

Diplo has finally broken the silence on his collaboration with K-pop band BTS for their upcoming full-length album ARIRANG.

During a new interview with TMZ, the 47-year-old music producer teased that his next project will be a collaboration with the South Korean band.

“The album’s been crazy,” he said of BTS' upcoming studio album, ARIRANG. “I think it’s the biggest pre-sale of all time, and they’re the biggest band in the world."

The Where Are Ü Now artist went on to say that he feels “lucky” to collaborate with BTS because "I’ve been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, and have them trust me and do some awesome music."

He further said that the upcoming album would “shock the world."

Praising BTS members, Diplo said, “They’re so hands-on. They’re so creative. I can’t believe it. Like, Jungkook, no auto-tune, perfect voice. Funny as hell."

“They rap, they do everything. They’re like the real deal,” he added of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

For those unversed, ARIRANG will arrive on March 20, 2026.