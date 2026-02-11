Cure flu with theses two golden foods

Tired of the flu season?

An expert has stepped forward and named two foods you should eat more when you’ve got the cold or flu, which can speed up recovery.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram page, Professor Tim Spector revealed his “evidence-based tips” to deal with sickness.

He said: “Cold and flu season is unfortunately here, and as a doctor and a sinus sufferer, here are my six evidence-based tips for beating a cold quickly.” Among these tips were recommendations to up your intake of two foods.”

These are foods containing vitamin C, and fermented foods.

However, he explained to his viewers that they should eat vitamin C-rich foods rather than taking supplements. Prof Spector said: “Get your vitamin C from food, not supplements.”

“Pills won't shorten your cold. Instead, things like kiwis, peppers, and broccoli provide the vitamin C alongside powerful polyphenols that support your immune cells in your gut,” the Channel 4 show What Not to Eat host and founded ZOE Health, said.

Other good sources of vitamin C include:

Citrus fruit, such as oranges and orange juice

Strawberries

Blackcurrants

Brussels sprouts

Potatoes

According to Prof Spector, fermented foods improve gut health and boost immunity. He said: “Increase your fermented foods.”

“Daily ferments like your kimchis, your kefirs, your kombuchas, and miso are linked to fewer infections, milder symptoms. In the first 48 hours, I always like to have a little bit extra,” he added.

And while sick, it may be quite tempting to have your comfort food but Prof Spector advised against this, saying, “Next is go easy on those comfort foods.”

“When we're ill, we crave bread, pastries, and sugar. But these will drive inflammation, more and make things worse,” Prof Spector explained.

His other tips for a cold were:

Act fast and use a saline or a barrier nasal spray, rest and drink warm fluids

“These are my best tips. Now, you can't always prevent a cold but now you've got the tools to at least maximise your chance of shortening it or avoiding it,” Professor Tim Spector concluded.