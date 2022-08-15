Teenage girl gang-raped

SUKKUR: A 13-year-old student of 5th class and daughter of a primary school teacher was allegedly gang-raped in Sajawal district on Saturday.
The rapists dropped the victim in an abandoned place near Jatti after committing the crime. Area people shifted the girl to hospital. The victim told the police that she was allegedly picked up by assailants in their white colour car on Saturday when she was going home and confined her in a house where they gang-raped her. The accused dropped the girl at an abandoned place in Jatti area of Sajawal district.
PESHAWAR: Five years after a brave encounter with terrorists who attacked the Agricultural Training Institute on...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Sunday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Talha Mannan –a victim...
China and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have a history of mutually beneficial friendship. Friendship is based on the...
Most of the victims, belonged to the flooding-areas of Kachho desert and Manchhar Lake, died due to lack of provision...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Sunday alleged that the Pakistan...
Another massive reversal or what Imran Khan would say U-turn is the PTI’s narrative of US conspiracy has fallen flat...
Comments