Teenage girl gang-raped

SUKKUR: A 13-year-old student of 5th class and daughter of a primary school teacher was allegedly gang-raped in Sajawal district on Saturday.

The rapists dropped the victim in an abandoned place near Jatti after committing the crime. Area people shifted the girl to hospital. The victim told the police that she was allegedly picked up by assailants in their white colour car on Saturday when she was going home and confined her in a house where they gang-raped her. The accused dropped the girl at an abandoned place in Jatti area of Sajawal district.