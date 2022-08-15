19 cops awarded for gallantry

PESHAWAR: Five years after a brave encounter with terrorists who attacked the Agricultural Training Institute on University Road, officers and jawans of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have been conferred gallantry medals on Independence Day.
As many as 19 officers from KP were approved for Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) and President Police Medal (PPM) for displaying bravery during different operations against terrorists, mafias, and drug dealers, including the one in ATI in 2017. Nine officers were awarded QPM. They included senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sajjad Khan, inspector Rahmat Ullah, sub-inspector Imranuddin, inspector Zia Ullah, constable Arshad Khan, sub-inspector Ishrat Yar Shaheed, head constable Waris Khan, Waheedullah and constable Muslim Jan. Among those who were awarded PPM included SP Furqan Bilal, sub-inspector Ahmad Ullah, SI Ibad Wazir, SI Qazi Arif, SI Abdullah Jalal, SI Bilal Hussain, SI Muhammad Umar, constable Ijaz Khan, constable Gul Mast, constable Shirazur Rehman.
