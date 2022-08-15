 
Monday August 15, 2022
Globally famed singer Arooj Aftab gets Pride of Performance award

By INP
August 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Globally famed singer Arooj Aftab was given Pride of Performance Award on the 75th diamond jubilee anniversary of the country. President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the award to the 37-year-old vocalist for showing excellence in the field singing. Brooklyn-based Pakistani star made her country proud after winning the first-ever Grammy award at the 2022 Grammys for ‘Mohabbat’.

