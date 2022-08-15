Bill to abolish district admin’s judicial powers goes ‘missing’

ISLAMABAD: A bill which was approved by the Parliament to abolish the judicial powers of the district administration has gone missing on Sunday.
The President’s House expressed lack of information about the file of the bill approved by the Parliament while Senator Irfan Siddiqui announced to raise the issue of the missing bill in the House, reported local media.
It is pertinent to mention that the bill was passed by the Senate on May 23, 2022, while the National Assembly passed it on June 8, 2022, and on June 21, the bill was sent to the President’s House through the PM’s Office. According to the President’s House, the file of the bill has not come to us, the present government has so far sent 85 summaries to the President’s House, and 80 summaries have been approved.
