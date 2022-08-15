Punjab IGP transfers 12 SPs, 43 DSPs

LAHORE: The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab issued transfer and posting orders of 12 SPs and 43 DSPs, on Sunday.

Sarfraz Virk was posted as Additional SP Operations Lahore, Usman Tipu as Addl SP Investigation City Lahore, Essa Khan as Addl SP Operations Sadar Lahore, Javed Bhatti as Addl SP Operations Model Town Lahore, Hamza Amanullah as Addl SP Operations Cantt, Lahore, Raza Tanveer as Addl SP Investigation Sadar Lahore, Aftab Ahmed as Addl SP Investigation Iqbal Town, Lahore, and Imran Karamat as Addl SP Investigation Cantt Lahore. Rizwan Tariq, Muhammad Imran, Waqar Azeem and Akhlaqullah were directed to report to CPO.