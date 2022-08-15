Businessman gunned down

KARACHI: A businessman was killed for resisting a mugging bid in the Clifton neighbourhood, while a crowd of people killed a suspected robber as he was trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid in the Korangi area on Sunday. Three

more people were wounded in separate firing incidents.

According to details, a man was killed in a firing incident that took place near the Teen Talwar roundabout in Clifton within the limits of the Frere police station.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was

identified as 30-year-old Naik Muhammad, son of Saeed. Police said the deceased was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and ran his own business.

Frere SHO Waqar Tanoli said the man was shot dead over resisting an attempt to mug him, adding that the suspects escaped without robbing him. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Separately, a crowd of people killed a suspected robber when he and his accomplice were trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid in Korangi.

Police said that two suspects riding a motorbike were trying to snatch a motorcycle from a 22-year-old citizen named Saad Fayyaz, but they shot him when he resisted the attempt.