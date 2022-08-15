Eight gunned down in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Eight persons including four women were gunned down in separate incidents in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Sunday, the police said. Two persons were shifted to hospital with serious bullet injuries.

In village Dhalial falling in the jurisdiction Chauntra Police Station, accused Shahzad entered the house of Nusrat Begam and opened firing at the family gunning down three persons identified as Nusrat Begum, Saqlain Arshad and Iqra on the spot and ran away. Police fears the incident was the result of a domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, in the jurisdiction of the Airport Police Station three members of a family were riddled with bullets in their house. They have been identified as Sajawal Shah, his wife Farzana and young son Ibraheem.

In Alipur Farash falling in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town Police Station, two members of a family were gunned down by three unidentified assailants. They have been identified as Maryam, Tufail while their brother Bilal was shifted to hospital in critical condition. The police have taken up the cases and started investigation.