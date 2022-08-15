Govt yet to resolve overcharging, inflation issues

LAHORE:The government has yet to resolve the general public issues, including food inflation and overcharging.

Likewise every week this Sunday again massive overcharging was witnessed across the City in the absence of the any checks and balances from the government authorities. Further, the price App developed by the government is also helping the government officials to ditch the high-ups who are also least bothered with the public woes. The sellers refused to sell anything at official rates.

This week price of chicken was reduced by Rs16 per kg, fixed at Rs210 per kg, sold at Rs250-270 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs24 per kg, fixed at Rs315 per kg, and sold at Rs330-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, B-Grade Rs80-85per kg, C-grade at Rs70-75 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade fixed at Rs40-45 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs35-38 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, potato white at Rs30-32 kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs84-88 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs90-100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at sold at Rs80 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, and C-grade at Rs90-95 per kg, B&C sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

The price of garlic local gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, garlic harnai at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg and Chinese at Rs305-315 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs275-285 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs290-300 per kg, both sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Cucumber farm was increased by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg and cucumber local sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Brinjal price reduced by Rs47 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Bitter gourd was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs280-300 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs140-150 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs95-187 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs130-150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200-220 per kg. The price of Banana Special fixed at Rs152-160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs105-110 per dozen, sold at Rs130-140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs65-68 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs43-45 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs64-230 per kg, sold at Rs150-400 per kg. Plump A-grade was fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg. Peer was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs120-180 per kg.

Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs142-148 per kg, sold at Rs240-280 per kg, Grapes Sundar Khani fixed at Rs255-265 per kg, sold at Rs320-350 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg.