Lahorites celebrate Independence Day with zeal

LAHORE:The provincial capital was clad in green and white on the 75th Independence Day of the country, which was celebrated with traditional zeal and zest here on Sunday.

Almost all the government buildings and a large number of private buildings were decorated with green and white lights. The main flag-hoisting ceremony took place at Hazoori Bagh where Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi attended the change of guard ceremony at Mazar-e-Iqbal, laid floral wreath and then hoisted the national flag.

Similarly, flag-hoisting ceremonies took place at many other places, including Wagah Border, Wapda House, Town Hall, Railway Headquarters and many other places. Children of schools, scouts and officials from all departments participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony at Hazoori Bagh. National songs and parade was held at the ceremony. On the other hand, city markets were full of stalls selling national flags, buntings, balloons, badges, caps and many other related items and a large number of citizens along with their children were purchasing these items.

Citizens were seen riding motorcycles along with their families while youngsters were joyriding on the roads. The Mall, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Lawrence Road and many other city roads witnessed traffic jams due to the rush of people.

On the day, people visited Army museum, Lahore Zoo, Lahore Fort, Shalimar Bagh, Minar-e-Pakistan and other places to celebrate the 75th Independence Day and to enjoy the holiday. People were also seen riding on decorated cars and other vehicles, including rickshaws, pickups and even donkey carts and were blowing all kinds of musical instruments especially a typical trampoline, which gave a very loud sound. Some youngsters were also seen throwing small crackers in the passerby cars.

Heavy contingents of police were also present on the roads to combat with any untoward situation. Overall the day was noisy but colourful. Different ceremonies and events were also hosted in parks, art galleries and other places where citizens took part with traditional zeal and zest.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the offices of LDA, Wasa and other government buildings where the respected head of departments along with political leadership participated.

SNGPL: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organised a flag-hoisting ceremony at Head Office here. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani was chief guest.

WAPDA House: A flag hoisting ceremony was held on Sunday at Wapda House here to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal. Wapda Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif, the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem in consonance with the main flag-hoisting ceremony at Islamabad.

social security offices, hospitals: Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held in all social security offices and hospitals. Main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the head office.

Officers and staff participated in large numbers. Sweets were also distributed among the participants and special prayers were offered for the safety of the country. A large number of hospital staff also participated in the ceremony. The cake of independence was also cut.

PKLI&RC: The Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) celebrated Independence Day with zeal and fervour. The PKLI employees and their families participated in the celebrations. Dr Usman Iqbal Aujla, Director Strategic Planning & Marketing, hoisted the flag.

NESPAK: NESPAK celebrated the 75th Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House, here Sunday.

The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country. According to a statement issued here, NESPAK Managing Director Dr Tahir Masood hoisted the national flag and national anthem was played. Speaking on the occasion, the MD highlighted NESPAK contribution to the national development.

SZH: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore Dr Akbar Hussain Administrator Shaikh Zayed Hospital hoisted the national flag.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Ashtar Ali Zaidi Deputy Administrator, Mrs Tallat Aslam Chief Nursing Superintendent, administrative officers, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Prayers were offered for peace, development, prosperity of the country and the patients.