Monday August 15, 2022
Sports

Usman seventh in skeet event first round in Konya

By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan's Usman Chand finished seventh in the first round of skeet event at Islamic Games in Konya on Sunday. He scored 71 points (23, 24, 24).

On Monday (today), two rounds of 25 targets will be played. After 125 targets, the top eight will move to the finals.

Olympian Khurrum Inam scored 68 points and Asif Mehmood scored 66 points to take 18th and 22nd positions, respectively.

