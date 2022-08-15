Usman seventh in skeet event first round in Konya

KARACHI: Pakistan's Usman Chand finished seventh in the first round of skeet event at Islamic Games in Konya on Sunday. He scored 71 points (23, 24, 24).
On Monday (today), two rounds of 25 targets will be played. After 125 targets, the top eight will move to the finals.
Olympian Khurrum Inam scored 68 points and Asif Mehmood scored 66 points to take 18th and 22nd positions, respectively.
KARACHI: A six-member strong contingent with three top seeded players is all set for the BETARD World Squash...
MONTREAL: Hubert Hurkacz shrugged off a slow start to upset fourth seed Casper Ruud on Saturday and book a title clash...
LONDON: South Africa suffered a setback just days before their Test series against England when fast bowler Duanne...
MUNICH: World and Olympic pole vault champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will headline the European Athletics...
WASHINGTON: J.J. Spaun birdied two of the last three holes to shoot a two-under par 68 for a one-stroke lead after...
ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals got off to a winning start in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League at the...
Comments