Mirpur off to winning start in KPL

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals got off to a winning start in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Sunday.

Ali Imran (84) and Shoaib Malik (48) won the day for the Royals after they were set to chase 152 for the win by Kotli Lions.

Royals hit up the target in the last over with six wickets in hand. Ali Imran struck seven fours and four sixes and was declared Man of the Match.

Earlier, the bowlers bowled brilliantly upfront for the Royals. Danish Aziz (51), Sarfaraz Ahmed (24), and Hassan Khan (27) were the notable run-getters for Kotli. Fast bowler Zubair Khan Lodhi took two wickets for the Royals.

Earlier, on the opening day (Saturday), Rawalakot Hawks beat Jammu Janbaz on DSL method as rain played spoiled sport. Jammu hit up 178-4 with Hawks reaching 50 in 5.1 overs when rain curtailed the match.