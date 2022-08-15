Mirpur off to winning start in KPL

ISLAMABAD: Mirpur Royals got off to a winning start in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) at the Muzaffarabad Stadium Sunday.
Ali Imran (84) and Shoaib Malik (48) won the day for the Royals after they were set to chase 152 for the win by Kotli Lions.
Royals hit up the target in the last over with six wickets in hand. Ali Imran struck seven fours and four sixes and was declared Man of the Match.
Earlier, the bowlers bowled brilliantly upfront for the Royals. Danish Aziz (51), Sarfaraz Ahmed (24), and Hassan Khan (27) were the notable run-getters for Kotli. Fast bowler Zubair Khan Lodhi took two wickets for the Royals.
Earlier, on the opening day (Saturday), Rawalakot Hawks beat Jammu Janbaz on DSL method as rain played spoiled sport. Jammu hit up 178-4 with Hawks reaching 50 in 5.1 overs when rain curtailed the match.
KARACHI: A six-member strong contingent with three top seeded players is all set for the BETARD World Squash...
MONTREAL: Hubert Hurkacz shrugged off a slow start to upset fourth seed Casper Ruud on Saturday and book a title clash...
LONDON: South Africa suffered a setback just days before their Test series against England when fast bowler Duanne...
MUNICH: World and Olympic pole vault champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis will headline the European Athletics...
WASHINGTON: J.J. Spaun birdied two of the last three holes to shoot a two-under par 68 for a one-stroke lead after...
KARACHI: Pakistan's Usman Chand finished seventh in the first round of skeet event at Islamic Games in Konya on...
Comments