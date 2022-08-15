Snail’s pace

Most of the youth in Azad Kashmir are highly educated university graduates but are heavily dependent on government jobs owing to a dearth of private sector job opportunities in the region. The AJKPSC’s recruitment process is so sluggish that it can take years to complete.

It seems that the organization is not eager to conduct tests on time and complete the recruitment process within a set period. Many applicants get frustrated and go abroad or seek employment elsewhere rather than waste

their time waiting. The recruitment process needs to be

expedited.

Wajid Ahmad Chaudhry

Muzaffarabad