Businessman gunned down during mugging bid

A businessman was killed for resisting a mugging bid in the Clifton neighbourhood, while a crowd of people killed a suspected robber as he was trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid in the Korangi area on Sunday. Three more people were wounded in separate firing incidents.

According to details, a man was killed in a firing incident that took place near the Teen Talwar roundabout in Clifton within the limits of the Frere police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 30-year-old Naik Muhammad, son of Saeed. Police said the deceased was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and ran his own business.

Frere SHO Waqar Tanoli said the man was shot dead over resisting an attempt to mug him, adding that the suspects escaped without robbing him. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Separately, a crowd of people killed a suspected robber when he and his accomplice were trying to flee after injuring a citizen during a mugging bid in Korangi. Police said that two suspects riding a motorbike were trying to snatch a motorcycle from a 22-year-old citizen named Saad Fayyaz, but they shot him when he resisted the attempt.

However, a mob managed to catch one of the suspects as they were trying to flee, and subjected him to a brutal beating before an unidentified citizen shot the suspect dead. Following the incident, police reached the area and dispersed the people. The police then took the deceased to the JPMC, where he was identified as Tawakkal, son of Nizamuddin. Further investigation is under way.

Man electrocuted

An elderly man was electrocuted to death in Lyari on Sunday. Police said the incident took place in a residential building located in the Lea Market area within the limits of the Baghdadi police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the building and took the casualty to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where he was identified as 65-year-old Syed Wazir, son of Syed Sohbat Khan.

Police said the old man was starting a water motor pump when he suffered an electric shock and died on the spot. Further investigation is under way.

Suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood, while another man was injured in an attempt to commit suicide in the Quaidabad area on Sunday.

According to details, the body of a man was found at a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station. The casualty was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 55-year-old Irshad, son of Muhammad Butt.

Citing the initial investigation, the police said the man had committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan apparently over financial issues. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, a man was wounded in a firing incident that took place at his house located in Gulistan Society of Quaidabad. He was taken to the JPMC. He was identified as 35-year-old Fazlur Rehman, son of Ramzan. Police said the incident occurred when he attempted to kill himself over unexplained reasons. Further investigation is under way.