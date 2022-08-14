Fawad warns of tit for tat at Jati Umra if Bani Gala raided

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Saturday warned the government against raiding Bani Gala and said if it resorted to any such act, it would face a tit for tat at Jati Umra and other residences of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders.

In a conversation with the media here on Saturday, the former information minister said investigation had been launched against Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He said they should surrender themselves before the law and cautioned that the PTI could overthrow the federal government within five days through street power.

In response to a question about Shahbaz Gill, Fawad claimed that he was being “pressurised”. “Shahbaz Gill was under pressure to confess that his statement was given on the direction of Imran Khan. However, Gill told the magistrate that it was not the case and his statement was not based on directions from anyone,” he said.

The PTI leader said his party was ready to speak with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government if they announce the date for next general election. “If Shehbaz Sharif announces the date for elections, then we can talk to them about the framework,” he said.

Fawad Ch added that if the government demanded dissolution of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, then the PTI would call for dissolution of the Sindh Assembly. “The demand of ending our governments in the provinces is part of the election framework. Once they announce the date for elections, only then we will talk to them about the dissolution,” he concluded.