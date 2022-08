Seventy-five years have passed since the independence of our country and yet the end of cruelty, injustice and ethnic and ideological differences are nowhere in sight. Can the people living in such a country really claim to be free?

Our rulers, who make tall claims about the liberation of other countries, should ask themselves this question. Until we ourselves are completely free, we cannot raise our voice against the oppression of Muslims in another country.

Muskan Fatima

Karachi