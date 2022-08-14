Time to forget personal differences: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi felicitated the nation over the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan and stated that Pakistan came into existence owing to the sacrifices laid by the lakhs of martyrs.

In his message on the Independence Day of Pakistan, he saluted the matchless sacrifices of the heroes of Pakistan movement. He said the Independence Day gives a message to forget our personal differences and unite together for the prosperity of the homeland.

"This day provides us an opportunity to pay homage to all the brave sons who laid down their lives for getting a separate homeland," he said adding that the untiring hardwork of Quaid-e-Azam and the culmination of the dream of Allama Iqbal made possible creation of Pakistan. We also express our complete solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

He said there was a need to promote mutual cooperation and goodwill in the society to safeguard the blessings of independence. "Today we solemnly reiterate our pledge that we will remain steadfast and will accept every challenge by adhering to the golden principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline imparted to us by Quaid-e-Azam." Let’s pledge to make Pakistan greater and stronger than ever in the comity of nations, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister met with wrestlers Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir for winning silver medals and Ali Asad for winning bronze medal in the Common Wealth Games here on Saturday. The CM gave Rs10 lakh each to Zaman Anwar, Sharif Tahir respectively and Rs5 lakh to Ali Asad as a token of gift. On the occasion, the chief minister announced to establish three sports arena of international standards in Punjab and said that the arena would be set up in Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore. He also announced to send the wrestlers abroad for getting training and informed that the wrestlers would be imparted training from the foreign coaches.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister has felicitated Arshad Nadeem for winning another gold medal in javelin throw during the competitions being held in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.