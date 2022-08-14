IO gets time to file final charge sheet in girl’s kidnap case

A court on Saturday gave the investigating officer more time to submit the final charge sheet in the high-profile case of a teenage girl who went missing from her Karachi residence in April and was later found to have allegedly married a man in Punjab.

Judicial Magistrate (East) Aftab Ahmed Bughio resumed the hearing of the case as the IO and others turned up in the court.

The prosecutor informed the magistrate that he had received the charge sheet for scrutiny on August 10 but returned the same to the IO with some objections, adding that the officer had brought the charge sheet on Saturday with the objections partially addressed. He pleaded with the court to give more time for the submission of the challan. Granting his request, the magistrate adjourned the hearing until August 16.