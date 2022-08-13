 
Saturday August 13, 2022
‘Pakistan may face political instability’

By News Desk
August 13, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid on Friday said Pakistan is heading towards ‘political instability.’ In series of tweets, Sheikh Rashid said political differences and hate have become a threat to national security. Criticism and mocking are two different things, he added.

