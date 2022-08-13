Two killed in different firing incidents

SUKKUR: Two people, including a secondary school student, were killed in two different incidents of firing in Khairpur and Nawabshah districts on Friday.
According to details, a student of class–VII, identified as Yaqeen Ali Shahani, was killed in the firing of two groups of Shahani clan over an old dispute of land in Ranipur of district Khairpur. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later conducted raids to arrest the suspects. In another incident a man, identified as Mithal Zardari, shot dead his cousin Manzoor Zardari over a domestic issue at village Ghulam Hussain Zardari near Kazi Ahmed in district Nawabshah.
