No way out

The current government has wasted no opportunity in piling more misery upon the people. Inflation is eating into the incomes of not just the poor but the middle-class as well and many are questioning how they will continue to survive in this country.

Politicians find only one answer to the grievances of the public and that is to blame the preceding government for the current turmoil. From the PTI to the PML-N, none of the political parties has a plan to rebuild our economy. Their only purpose is to acquire office for personal financial gain or to acquit themselves of their crimes by manipulating the justice system.

Hasnain Altaf

Karachi