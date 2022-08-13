KIET organised IRCBM 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology (KIET) organized 3rd International Research Conference on Business Management - IRCBM 2022, titled “Business Opportunities and Challenges for Emerging Economies in the Covid-19 era” from 11 to 12 August, 2022 at its Main Campus, Korangi Creek, Karachi.

IRCBM aimed to provide a platform to national and international researchers, students and academicians to explore modern and innovative techniques in business, management, economics and education. Researchers availed this opportunity to share their ideas in the professional world.

International researchers including Dr. Micah Crump from New York, USA, Dr. Oussama Saoula from Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Çetin from Turkey, Dr. Yudi Fernando from Malaysia, Dr. Bruno Roque from United Kingdom and Dr. Ummi Naiemah Saraih from Malaysia were the key note speakers in the conference.

President KIET, Air Vice Marshal Tubrez Asif (Retd) warmly welcomed all the participants. Emphasizing the significance of research work for a progressive, prosperous and healthy society, he urged the researchers to primarily focus on finding solutions related to local and regional challenges.

The two-day conference was well attended by eminent personalities from academia and industry.