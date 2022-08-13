Names of 13 Sindh police officers recommended for medals for exceptional services

At least 13 officers of the Sindh police department have been recommended for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) and the Pakistan Police Medal (PPM) by the scrutiny committee of the federal interior ministry.

Officials said this on Friday as they shared details of the minutes of a meeting of the scrutiny committee, constituted by the interior secretary, which was held on July 27, 2022 to consider recommendations for the years 2018 and 2022 for awarding the QPM and PPM to police officers on the occasion of this year’s Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14.

The committee consists of the additional secretary (admn), the interior minister as chairman, and the director general of the (National Police Bureau, the joint secretary of the ICT, Ministry of Interior, the deputy secretary (org), Ministry of Interior, representatives of the home departments of the provinces and IGPs attended the meeting online as members.

The scrutiny committee considered 32 recommendations for the year 2018 and 53 recommendations for the year 2022 and unanimously approved the medals on the basis of their citations, eligibility criteria, i.e. heroic acts, distinguished conduct, conspicuous service and exceptional courage in light of Decoration Act 1975 and Warrant and Regulations related to the police medals.

The officials said duplicate cases of different provinces had also been recommended by the Scrutiny Committee, it had been decided that only one notification would be issued in case it had been approved by the president for both the years, even for different citations and for different years.

The committee has recommended the police medals for DIG Sharjil Kharal for the QPM, SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh for the QPM, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio for the QPM, SSP Rukhsar Ahmed Khawar for the QPM, SSP Sumair Noor for the PPM, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh for the QPM, Inspector Muhammad Ayaz Khero for the QPM, SI Hussain Ali Shahani for the PPM, Inspector Inam Hassan Junejo for the PPM, SI Rafique Ahmed Khero for the PPM, DIG Zulfiqar Ali Mehar for the QPM, SSP Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi for the QPM and martyred ASI Abdul Ghani Jeho for the QPM.

The committee also decided to submit all approved pending cases for the years 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 for awarding these medals to the competent authority as these cases had been approved by the respective scrutiny committee and accordingly forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office for consideration but returned without any decision by the PM Office.