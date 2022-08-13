Frustrated by power cuts, protesters pelt KE office in Scheme 33 with stones

Frustrated by prolonged power outages in the area, charged protesters on Friday attacked a K-Electric (KE) office in Madras Chowk, Scheme 33, with stones.

They lamented how they were braving extreme power outages during hot weather and at the same time their power bills had increased. The frustrated residents of Scheme 33 protested in front of the KE office on Friday which turned violent as few of them threw stones at the office and vehicles parked outside it.

The KE staff present at the office was stuck there as the protesters blocked the road and set tyres on fire. The protesters said that despite paying hefty amounts of power bills to the KE, they were facing frequent power cuts.

A similar protest against power outages was held outside the power utility’s office in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In the evening, people also protested at the Shaheen Complex in front of the KE office, snarling a traffic jam.

Residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Akhtar Colony, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Landhi, Korangi, Safoora Goth, PIB Colony, 13-D, Yaseenabad, Keamari, Abul Hassan Ispahani Road, PECHS and several other areas complained of prolonged power outages even during night.

KE statement

In a press statement, the KE said that there were a few protests on Friday against it and some miscreants used it as an opportunity to instigate violence and harmed staff members and properties of the company.

"Pakistan has been going through a difficult situation in terms of the power supply, which also continues to affect K-Electric. While we respect the citizens' right to protest, we would like to remind them that some harmful elements are using these protests as an opportunity to incite violence,” read the statement.

The power utility said that its employees and properties were harmed in one of the recent protests and such negative atmosphere was also impairing the KE's ability to conduct its operations in the city. The KE said that it had been utilising all available resources to maximise power supply to the city. “It is also important to note that K-Electric is not conducting any unannounced loadshedding and is following the loadshedding schedule announced publicly and available on KE's website as of 30th June," the statement read.

Warning those who resorted to violence against the utility's staff and its properties, the statement read, "Any element that would abuse our properties/staff will be dealt with the iron hands as K-Electric reserves the right to pursue legal action against them." The spokesperson for the power utility requested the law enforcement agencies to ensure the protection of its properties and staff members.