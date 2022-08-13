PPP announces withdrawal of NA-245 by-poll candidate in favour of MQM-P

The Pakistan Peoples Party has announced withdrawal of its candidate in favour of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan in an upcoming by-election in Karachi’s constituency NA-245.

In his video message released on Friday, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said the PPP had decided to withdraw its candidate in view of the decision of all the coalition partners in the centre to field a joint candidate in the coming by-elections.

He mentioned that allied political parties, which were coalition partners in the federal government, had decided that the party whose candidate had remained runner-up in the last general election in the constituency would contest the by-election, while the rest of the coalition partners would fully support the contesting candidate.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi Division president, said his party had decided to withdraw its candidate Danish Khan from the by-poll to be held in NA-245 later this month.

He said the decision was made only for the by-election to be held in the constituency NA-245 on August 21, and it was not applicable to the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh to be held on August 28. He said all political parties would as usual contest the second phase of the local government elections.

PPP candidate Danish Khan said that he fully supported the decision of the party’s leadership. He recalled that he had joined the PPP a month back unconditionally. Khan said that he had decided to contest the by-poll as per the decision of the PPP’s leadership, but now he was withdrawing from the electoral race also in accordance with the decision of the party leadership.