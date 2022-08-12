PM hopes Pakistan to be part of GSP Plus arrangement beyond 2023

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed hoped that Pakistan would continue to be part of the GSP Plus arrangement beyond 2023.

He said that sustained high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the European Union are vital to further strengthen the growing partnership. He was talking to the newly appointed Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka who called on him.

The prime minister expressed confidence that the upcoming visits of the EU parliamentary delegations as well as the next rounds of political and security dialogues under EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan would pave the way for more substantive cooperation between the two sides.

Noting the 60th anniversary of Pakistan-EU relations this year, the prime minister stressed that this milestone should be commemorated by both sides in a fitting manner. On Afghanistan issue, the prime minister highlighted importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and also highlighted the unprecedented level of cooperation that Pakistan had extended to the international community last year.