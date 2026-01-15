Andrew risks his relationships with Princess: ‘She’s supporting the abused and it’s festering’

Amid ongoing reports that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s daughters are expected to act as ‘spies’ and report back to him, about the family and everything that goes on within Palace walls, an expert has come forward with thoughts of his own.

This is has all come via The Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle and differs from the claims made by royal expert Ingrid Seward.

While in her eyes, it is less of an effort to ‘spy’ and more that the girls, especially Princess Eugenie didn't think they “had a choice.

While talking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast, she also hypothesized that this probably happened because he ‘persuaded’ them to go through with it.

“They might have said, 'oh, Papa, we want to be with you.' And he said, 'no, I want you to go there. That's what's going to make me happy',” she attempted to say before The Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle chimed into the conversation with Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson and completely bashed such comments because he believes, “relations between father and daughters are stuck in the freezer.”

He also went on to add, “it's not just that Beatrice and Eugenie want to protect their own reputations – remaining royal and being seen with the rest of the family helps open doors for them. But they've also taken the side of those who were abused by Jeffrey Epstein. The fact that their father has never apologised to victims continues to fester.”