Virginia Madsen remembers late brother Michael Madsen six months after his death

Virginia Madsen is remembering her brother Michael Madsen six months after his death.

For those unaware, the renowned American actor famous for his roles in Quentin Tarantino's films such as Kill Bill: Volume 2, Reservoir Dogs, and The Hateful Eight, passed away at the age of 67 on July 3, 2025.

Michael’s primary death cause was a cardiac arrest, but other factors that contributed to his sudden demise were heart disease and chronic alcoholism.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine about her late brother, Virginia said, “He was bigger than life, over six feet tall and barrel-chested.”

The 64-year-old American actress said, “You could hear him coming in the room with his cowboy boots before he got there.”

“I thought he was going to be one of those old guys telling stories with a big cigar," Virginia noted.

Notably, Michael’s son named Hudson Lee Madsen, who was an Army sergeant by profession, embraced death after suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 26 on January 23, 2022.

Hudon was residing at an Army base in Oahu with his wife, Carlie, after completing one tour of duty in Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the tragic passing of her beloved nephew pushed Virginia to make Sheepdog, a veteran combat drama, which will hit theatres on January 16, 2026.