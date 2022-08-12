PIA to provide internet facility during flights

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has decided to provide internet facility to its passengers during flights, local media reported on Thursday. According to details, the national carrier will soon provide internet facility to passengers and has started the installation of Wi-Fi devices.
The PIA management has also sought recommendations from the firms willing for the installation of the in-flight entertainment system. Initially, the internet facility will be offered on PIA’s 10 Boeing 777s, which have been deployed on longer routes, and 14 Airbus A320. The decision was taken in the light of the special instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.
