Essay contest

Islamabad : With the collaboration of the planning and development ministry, the Higher Education Commission is holding an inter-university essay writing competition in both Urdu and English languages as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
The deadline for submitting essays to it is August 26. The essay topic in English includes the development journey of Pakistan from 1947 to 2022, lessons learnt vis-a-vis other countries, Pakistan at 2047: national youth aspirations. The essay topics in Urdu are Pakistan ki tarraqi ka safar (1947-2022): Taraqi pazeer mamalak say taqabli jaiza, and 2047 ka Pakistan: Nasl-e-noh ki umangain.
Result awaiting candidates are not eligible to apply as HEC requires a final score for merit.
