PTCL to run educational channels

KARACHI: The ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) have signed an agreement for provision of 4 educational over-the-top (OTT) channels to deliver educational content to students across the country, a statement said on Thursday.

The channels would boost accessibility to quality educational content to foster learning and growth amongst students of different age groups, it added.

The pact was signed at a ceremony in Islamabad in presence of MoFEPT minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and other officials.

Under the agreement, PTCL will provide 4 channels to the MOFEPT on its OTT Smart TV platform to deliver educational content for live viewing and downloading to students throughout the country. The digital channels will be available free of cost nationwide.

According to MoFEPT, the initiative will help in taking a stride toward digitalisation of the education system for greater efficiency and improved learning.