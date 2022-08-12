BoI to set up help desk at KCCI

KARACHI: The Board of Investment (BoI) would set up a help desk at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and also include its representative in the BoI to facilitate the business community, a statement said on Thursday.

Exchanging views at a meeting during the visit of BoI delegation to KCCI, executive director general BoI agreed to issue directives on his return to Islamabad for setting up a help desk at KCCI so that all queries being received from local as well as foreign investors about overall investment climate and policies of the government could be promptly responded.

Khashih ur Rehman discussed ways and means on how to enhance collaboration with Chinese investors and identify potential projects for joint ventures in Pakistan.

He also extended BOI’s full cooperation to KCCI so that any issue being faced by the business community could be amicably and promptly resolved which would facilitate businesses and attract investment in the country.

He further urged KCCI members to utilise business to business (B2B) portal of BoI for identifying abundant business opportunities related to China–Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).