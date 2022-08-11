Two killed in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a government contractor in Dakorak area in Charbagh tehsil in Swat district on Wednesday.The police said that Muhammad Daud, a government contractor, along with friends were sitting on the banks of Swat River in Dakorak area when armed men came and shot him dead. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.
The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.Meanwhile, a youth identified as Ihtesham allegedly opened fire on another youth named Aqeel and killed him on the spot.The accused fled the scene while the police have registered a case against him.
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan , Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Wednesday, expressed his solemn commitment to...
KARACHI: The Geo’s Legend of Maula Jatt starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan is all set to be released on October 13....
ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority on Tuesday issued fresh directives to warn all the...
LAHORE: Pakistan has reported no death in the 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases...
KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested Ammad Yousuf, the head of the ARY News, on sedition charges and handed him over...
QUETTA: One person was killed and four others injured in a hand grenade attack in Balochistan’s Khuzdar area on...
Comments