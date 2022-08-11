Two killed in Swat

MINGORA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a government contractor in Dakorak area in Charbagh tehsil in Swat district on Wednesday.The police said that Muhammad Daud, a government contractor, along with friends were sitting on the banks of Swat River in Dakorak area when armed men came and shot him dead. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.Meanwhile, a youth identified as Ihtesham allegedly opened fire on another youth named Aqeel and killed him on the spot.The accused fled the scene while the police have registered a case against him.