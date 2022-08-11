Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police are going to start second phase of a specialised anti-riot training course of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police personnel, police said.

He said that following the orders of Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan, 500 to 1,000 FC and police personnel will participate in the course adding that DIG (Law and Order) Syed Fareed Ali Shah will supervise the training course. The main purpose of the specialised course is to maintain public order, to protect the important government and private installations, to deal with the miscreants, mass arrests of provocative groups, use of water cannons and other techniques.