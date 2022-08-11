Course correction

Since its birth, Pakistan has been an economic laggard. The reasons behind such a fragile economy are poor governance, lack of innovation, lack of accountability, divisive politics and flawed public policy. Historically, Pakistan has been heavily dependent on foreign aid while private sector growth has remained low as people prefer to join the public sector. The politicians also divert people towards government jobs in order to fulfil their own interests and secure their vote banks.

Pakistan is also not very innovative, due in large part to low investment in technological research and obsolete teaching methods in higher education. We need to adopt a new approach focused on facilitating private sector and technological growth.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana