Course correction

Since its birth, Pakistan has been an economic laggard. The reasons behind such a fragile economy are poor governance, lack of innovation, lack of accountability, divisive politics and flawed public policy. Historically, Pakistan has been heavily dependent on foreign aid while private sector growth has remained low as people prefer to join the public sector. The politicians also divert people towards government jobs in order to fulfil their own interests and secure their vote banks.
Pakistan is also not very innovative, due in large part to low investment in technological research and obsolete teaching methods in higher education. We need to adopt a new approach focused on facilitating private sector and technological growth.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
Negative propaganda spread by some social media influencers regarding the army helicopter crash has hurt the...
This refers to the letter ‘Justice for the few’ by Ifrah Shahbaz. Though the writer has rightly pointed out the...
This letter refers to the news report ‘‘Yazidiyat’ rules Pakistan: Imran’ . Khan is taking things too far by...
It is time Imran Khan focused on clearing his name in the prohibited funding and Toshakhana cases, instead of holding...
The Sindh Education Foundation was established to improve the education sector in the province and to ensure that...
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and met with CM Mahmood Khan to discuss...
Comments